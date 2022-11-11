Franklin County delays solar farm vote until newly elected supervisor takes office

After almost three hours of discussion Thursday evening, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors decided to delay a vote on what would be the county's first utility-scale solar facility.

The vote relates to a siting agreement for a 160-acre solar farm proposed by Willow Solar.

The project would be located in the county's Blue Ridge District. Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tim Tatum said he was ready to vote Thursday night and shortly afterward, Rocky Mount District Supervisor Mike Carter voiced his desire to wait. Union Hall District Supervisor Tommy Cundiff agreed and Gills Creek District Supervisor Lorie Smith moved to table the vote until some time later in November.

"I think it's incumbent on the board to consider our new Snow Creek representative, Mr. Nick Mitchell. I would like to consider what he has to say before we make a final vote," Rocky Mount District Supervisor Mike Carter said.

The county has anticipated the coming of a new Snow Creek District supervisor since early August.

Based on the unofficial results of a Nov. 8 special election, Nick Mitchell is poised to become that supervisor. Shortly after the death of Snow Creek Supervisor Leland Mitchell in July, his widow, Janet Mitchell, became the district's interim supervisor.

Nick Mitchell is not related to Leland Mitchell or Janet Mitchell, but he and Blackwater District Supervisor Ronald Mitchell are first cousins.

Ronald Mitchell recently announced he will not be running for reelection, but will leave the board when his current term ends.

Meanwhile, Janet Mitchell's time on the board will end once the Nov. 8 special election results are certified and Nick Mitchell takes office.

The county's electoral board has until Nov. 15 to certify the local election results, while the Commonwealth of Virginia must announce all official election results Dec. 5.

County officials seemed hopeful Thursday evening that the special election results would be certified in time for Nick Mitchell to participate in the board's Nov. 22 regular meeting.

In any case, the vote to table the siting agreement passed 6-1, with only Janet Mitchell against.

One noteworthy detail from the three-hour long public hearing was the fact that Willow Solar is voluntarily complying with the county's zoning ordinances, which it is not required to do: the project is located in the non-zoned part of the county.

County officials have repeatedly observed that working with solar utilities is the better of two options — otherwise, the companies will proceed and the county may get no say in the process or project designs. That was certainly an element at play when the supervisors approved comprehensive plan changes and a zoning ordinance regarding solar farms in July.

At the time, Sandy said a few companies had been waiting to start solar projects until the county passed solar farm regulations. Willow Solar would appear to be one of those companies; on Thursday, Sandy said Willow Solar approached the county in August about the solar farm project.

Willow Solar Senior Project Development Analyst Eliana Ginis told The Roanoke Times the county and company had been working on the siting agreement for a couple of months.