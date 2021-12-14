Franklin County discontinues virtual education for 2022-23

During her presentation on Dec. 13, Suzanne Rogers, assistant superintendent, noted that the division's central office team met several times to discuss whether virtual education should be placed in the division's 2022-23 budget.

"Due to teacher shortage and the number of staff it takes to support virtual education, we recommend discontinuing the option in the 2022-23 school year and not placing it in the budget," the staff recommendation to the board read.

Julie Nix, the board chairperson and Blue Ridge District representative on the board, asked for clarification related to the impetus for the recommendation.

"So we're understanding this correctly, it's not a matter of money as much as it is personnel in our classrooms?" she asked.

Rogers replied: "Correct. These seven teachers can then be brought back into the classroom settings."

Bernice Cobbs, superintendent, noted that one or two classes at Franklin County High School may be offered via Virtual Virginia in the future because of a possible staffing shortage.