Franklin County exploring ways to fund additional school resource officer positions

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County Public Schools is looking into the financial feasibility of staffing every school in the division with a school resource officer.

As educators, local representatives, school officials and members of law enforcement have grappled with the question of school safety in the wake of the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school resource officers have emerged as a solution.

"A school resource officer is funded through law enforcement...and they are employed by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office or the town of Rocky Mount. They are police officers or sheriffs and they are armed," FCPS Director of Operations Jason Guilliams said.

The county and division seem to be investigating how to place a school resource officer in each of the division's schools based on Blackwater District Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell's demands at a June 21 Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting.

"We've got to put an armed officer in every school in this county," Mitchell said.

It would take 15 more positions to add enough school resource officers while still meeting Franklin County's other law enforcement needs.

At Monday's school board meeting, Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton Jr. and FCPS Superintendent Bernice Cobbs presented a tentative plan to add 15 school resource officer positions.

The Rocky Mount Police Department was not part of that plan, although it is responsible for two of the division's current school resource officers.

Board Chair Jeff Worley said he hates to talk about school safety in terms of money, but it is a significant obstacle in the tentative plan.

Cobbs and Overton estimated that adding 15 officers would cost roughly $1.96 million in the first year and $1.12 million in the second year.

"The sheriff's department is going to apply for a grant from the Department of Criminal Justice that could support six school resource officer positions," Cobbs said.

If awarded, the four-year grant would provide about $456,000 in the first year and $276,000 in each subsequent year. The tentative school resource officer plan also increases the FCPS contribution by $300,000.

The school board approved the additional $300,000 target Monday, but that still leaves nine of the proposed school resource officer jobs empty and a funding gap of roughly $1.2 million in the first year and $545,000 per year after that.

Cobbs identified the division's federal COVID-19 relief funds as a potential funding source to make up some of the gap.

Meanwhile, Mitchell alluded to raising taxes at the board of supervisors meeting on June 21.

"Y'all can blame it on me if we've got to raise taxes to fund putting SROs in our schools. You point the finger right here," Mitchell said.

Meanwhile, the Roanoke County and Roanoke city school divisions are in the process of making some substantial security upgrades. The school boards for both divisions have indicated interest in adding school safety personnel like school resource officers and the Roanoke County division is applying for funding from the same Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services grant program as FCPS.