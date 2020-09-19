Franklin County eyes using vacant Ferrum industrial park to ease housing crunch

“If it’s the goal of the county to encourage first -time home buyers,” Bowen said, “they’ve got a small universe of home ownership to choose from.”

Bowen said a particular challenge for developing on the parcel in Ferrum is “a lack of community services right in the immediate area.” The nearest grocery store is 10 miles to the east in Rocky Mount.

“One thing that’s kind of got us in a Catch-22, one of the drawbacks of drawing people to Ferrum is the lack of amenities, lack of shopping centers, lack of things to do,” Tatum said. “Without having the people there, you’re not going to get the amenities there, so we have to do something to try to draw in the people.”

Continuing to work with the state, the county could potentially get more grant funding to come up with a master plan for the types of houses and businesses that could be built on the Ferrum property, Sandy said, and then approaching contractors about what their interests might be and what incentives they might want.

After the consultants gave their presentations on Sept. 15, supervisors discussed how to get the word out to developers that Franklin County as a whole is ripe for construction of new low-cost homes.