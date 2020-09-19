Franklin County eyes using vacant Ferrum industrial park to ease housing crunch

Franklin County needs more houses.
Specifically, if the county wants to keep growing, there needs to be more houses built to accommodate the lowest income brackets.
That point was driven home by a pair of studies presented to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors during a Sept. 15 work session.
“Your lack of available housing and housing choices is holding back the county from being what it can be economically,” said Ohio-based consultant Patrick Bowen of Bowen National Research. “You’re going to have a tough time holding onto some of your folks if you don’t have the houses that meet their needs.”
When it comes to available housing, potential buyers in the lowest income range will have a tough time finding a home, and if they’re looking to rent, that search will be even harder, according to statistics shared in separate studies presented by Bowen and by the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission.
The studies provided a broad answer to a specific question with a quirky back story. Franklin County officials are trying to find a productive use for an 82-acre industrial park in Ferrum that has stood empty since a past incarnation of the board of supervisors voted 6-1 to purchase the land for $135,000 in 1996. The vacant park lies just west of Ferrum College.
“That’s basically been sitting there for 25 years and nothing ever happened with it,” said Tim Tatum, supervisor for the county’s Blue Ridge District, which includes Ferrum. “When I got elected to the board, one of my missions was to get something done with that land. It’s not doing anyone any good. No one’s even paying taxes on it.”
The question of what should be done with that county property arose during the development of the Ferrum Village Plan, said Steve Sandy, the county’s director of planning and community development. Almost two years in the making, the Ferrum Village Plan sets guidelines for land use, commercial development and community investment in the unincorporated town of Ferrum. County supervisors unanimously adopted the plan in August 2019.
Stakeholders in the Ferrum community who helped compile the plan told county officials, “We have a real need for senior housing in the area. Why can’t we do it on that property?” Sandy said. Older residents don’t want to have to move away from Ferrum if they reach a point where health prevents them from properly managing their two- and three-story farmhouses, he said. “That’s their community, but they have nowhere else to go.”
Tatum and Sandy have met with developers in order to explore the feasibility of putting homes there.
“What I envision is some type of affordable housing, whether for seniors or young families, startup homes,” Tatum said. “Cottages, duplexes, something of that nature.” The developers requested a housing study that would show what the county’s needs are, he said.
The county received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Housing Development Authority, which funded the study conducted by Bowen National Research. “You really need to do the market study to get a fix on what it is that you actually need in that community,” Sandy said.
The Bowen study looked specifically at housing needs in Ferrum and in Franklin County as a whole. The study by the regional commission, which is still in progress, shared findings about the region, comparing Franklin County data with numbers from Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke County.
The studies showed that the county has a shortage of homes affordable to low-income households — and the regional commission study also demonstrated a shortage of homes in the price range of the county’s wealthiest households, which Tatum and Sandy found surprising given the many multimillion dollar homes constructed along the shoreline of Smith Mountain Lake in past decades.
Overall, the figures suggested that the market for middle income housing in the county is getting squeezed from both ends.
The Bowen study further asserts that countywide there’s a vacancy rate for available housing of less than 2%, with about almost three-quarters of those 316 available homes priced at $250,000 or higher. He projected that the county will see growth in its populations of seniors and older millennials, meaning there will be a demand for one- and two-bedroom housing that the county can’t currently meet.
“If it’s the goal of the county to encourage first -time home buyers,” Bowen said, “they’ve got a small universe of home ownership to choose from.”
Bowen said a particular challenge for developing on the parcel in Ferrum is “a lack of community services right in the immediate area.” The nearest grocery store is 10 miles to the east in Rocky Mount.
“One thing that’s kind of got us in a Catch-22, one of the drawbacks of drawing people to Ferrum is the lack of amenities, lack of shopping centers, lack of things to do,” Tatum said. “Without having the people there, you’re not going to get the amenities there, so we have to do something to try to draw in the people.”
Continuing to work with the state, the county could potentially get more grant funding to come up with a master plan for the types of houses and businesses that could be built on the Ferrum property, Sandy said, and then approaching contractors about what their interests might be and what incentives they might want.
After the consultants gave their presentations on Sept. 15, supervisors discussed how to get the word out to developers that Franklin County as a whole is ripe for construction of new low-cost homes.
Gills Creek District Supervisor Lorie Smith volunteered to write a proposal for a countywide consortium that would bring together developers, real estate agents, businesses and other stakeholders to address the issue. “I am willing to spend whatever time is required to bring this about,” she said.
The board plans to review her outline at the October supervisors meeting.
