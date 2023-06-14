A Ferrum man died Monday when his motorcycle was one of two bikes that were struck on a rural Franklin County road by a careening vehicle, according to state police.

James Benjamin Trail was eastbound on Six Mile Road just west of Pepper Road at 7:48 p.m. when the 2009 Yamaha he was riding collided with a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, according to information provided by the state police.

The SUV had lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, crossing the center-line, when the wreck occurred, state police said. Another eastbound motorcycle, a 2001 Kawasaki, was also struck.

Trail, 31, died at the scene. The other motorcyclist, 19-year old Brandon James Carson of Ferrum was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash. Both men were wearing helmets.

State police said the SUV's driver, Ronald Wayne Patterson Jr., 27, of Hurt, fled the scene on foot after the crash and was taken into custody a short time later.

Patterson was charged with felony hit and run. The crash remains under investigation, state police said.

Monday's incident marked the third death of a motorcyclist in a Roanoke Valley traffic accident within a week.

A man died in the early evening of June 8 after his motorcycle and another vehicle collided near 16th Street and Syracuse Avenue in northwest Roanoke.

On Sunday night, a Vinton man died when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a passenger car on U.S. 11 north of Troutville in Botetourt County.