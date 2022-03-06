Franklin County fire injures 1, burns 2 acres

A house fire that erupted Saturday afternoon in the Hardy area of Franklin County displaced its residents and injured one.

Franklin County firefighters responded to the house on Whispering Heights Drive at 2 p.m. Saturday and found fire and heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. Responders moved the residents to safety, but one person experienced a minor injury attempting to extinguish the fire, according to a news release from the Franklin County Department of Public Safety.

The fire spread from the house to the surrounding wooded area and burned an additional 2 acres, officials said.

The house experienced heavy smoke and fire damage and the residents are being helped by local family members. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire departments from Franklin, Bedford and Roanoke counties responded to the incident.

