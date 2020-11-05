Franklin County high and middle schools switch to online learning until Nov. 30

Staffing shortages caused by pandemic precautions have once again led Franklin County high and middle schools to shift to all virtual learning, and this time the classrooms will stay empty through the end of the month.

The schedule change starts Friday and affects Franklin County High School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School and the Gereau Center. The pause in in-person instruction comes not because schools have seen an outbreak, but because the need for teachers and staff to self-isolate in response to COVID-19 cases reported to the district. That has left schools too understaffed to stay open, said schools Superintendent Mark Church.

The schedule change does not affect special education students.

It’s the third time the Franklin County high and middle schools have had to switch to all-online classes since the semester began Sept. 8. The schools had only returned to in-person schedules Thursday before immediately needing to close again.

Staffing classes has presented challenges beyond the need for teachers to go into quarantine, said Franklin County High School Principal Jon Crutchfield. “We’re having a hard time trying to even get substitutes right now.”