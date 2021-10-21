Franklin County High School to go virtual Friday due to staffing issues

She said families who wish to participate in meal pick-up can do so at any county elementary or middle school between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. All after school events will take place as scheduled.

The announcement noted that all in-person instruction offered by the division will resume on Monday, Oct. 25.

“With the pandemic, there is no handbook for us to follow. As we are presented with various issues, we try our best to take into consideration all the aspects that we should in order to make the best decisions,” Cobbs said.

While a lack of substitute teachers is currently impacting the high school, Cobbs said that there is a lack of substitutes throughout the division. “We’ve hired some new substitutes this school year, but there still aren’t enough for the coverage we need,” she noted.

To try to recruit new substitutes, the division has been advertising openings and even increased substitute pay earlier this school year. The increase provided all substitutes with a $15 per day raise. Substitutes without degrees went from making $70 a day to $85 a day. Substitutes with degrees went from making $85 a day to $100 a day.

Staffing issues having to do with bus drivers has also been an obstacle the division has been dealing with since school started in August.

“We work literally 24/7 on trying to figure out how to get routes covered each day,” Cherie Whitlow, supervisor of transportation, said. “As soon as we come in from our morning routes, we try to figure out what we’re going to do in the afternoon. We all then go out and do our afternoon routes. We get back to the office, then go home. At 6 o’clock we start calling each other to try to figure out how to cover the next morning’s routes. Then it starts again the next morning at 5 o’clock because we have to look at call ins that came in through the night. We are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week not to inconvenience anybody.”