Franklin County homicide leads to arrest

A Chatham man was arrested and charged with second degree murder early Saturday after a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a mobile home in the Snow Creek area of Franklin County, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Forrest Christopher Fielder, 58, of Burton Lake Road, also was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
According to the release, the Pittsylvania County Communications Center said their deputies responded at about midnight to a residence on Burton Lake Road in Chatham for a report of a gunshot wound while also advising they received a call about a shooting incident at Barbour Lane in Franklin County.
A white female victim at the Chatham residence whose identity was not released was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.
At about 12:15 a.m., Franklin County deputies arrived at the Barbour Lane address and found a white male dead from an apparent gunshot wound. An investigation led to Fielder’s arrest; the release said the incident is an isolated one with no further threat to the public.
The victim’s identity was not released pending notification to family.
