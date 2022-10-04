Franklin County man dies from injuries suffered in single-car wreck

A single-car wreck that occurred early Thursday in Franklin County has claimed the life of county resident.

Virginia State Police said Raymond Leon Chisom, 80, of Hardy died Monday from injuries he suffered four days earlier.

A 2004 Jeep Cherokee driven by Chisom was northbound on State Route 678 at 3:17 a.m. Thursday one tenth of a mile south of State Route 688 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Chisom was wearing his seatbelt and was transported Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, state police said.