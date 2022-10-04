 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Franklin County man dies from injuries suffered in single-car wreck

  • 0

A single-car wreck that occurred early Thursday in Franklin County has claimed the life of county resident.

Virginia State Police said Raymond Leon Chisom, 80, of Hardy died Monday from injuries he suffered four days earlier.

A 2004 Jeep Cherokee driven by Chisom was northbound on State Route 678 at 3:17 a.m. Thursday one tenth of a mile south of State Route 688 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Chisom was wearing his seatbelt and was transported Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, state police said.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to avoid contractor scams in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert