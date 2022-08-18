 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franklin County man dies in single-vehicle crash

A Franklin County man died in a single-vehicle car crash in Patrick County Wednesday evening.

Morgan George Strong, 71, of Ferrum crashed a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox on Virginia 40, near State Route 710, Virginia State Police said Thursday.

Strong was traveling west on the highway west of Woolwine when the Chevrolet ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree at 8:23 p.m.

Strong was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

