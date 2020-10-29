 Skip to main content
Franklin County Middle School and Gereau Center go all-virtual until Nov. 5
Franklin County will shut down its middle school and Gereau Center on Friday and switch those classes to all virtual learning, following an identical switch Thursday that affected the county high school.

According to a letter sent Thursday by county schools Superintendent Mark Church, students in Benjamin Franklin Middle School and The Gereau Center will all take online-only classes through Wednesday. Special education students are not affected. Franklin County High School already is under a similar online-only shift.

The schools are all expected to return to the usual schedule Nov. 5. The district is using a hybrid schedule, with half of students attending Monday-Tuesday, the other half attending Thursday-Friday, and all other days virtual.

Church cited a staff shortage as the reason for going all virtual. Teachers and staff are having to self-isolate out of an abundance of caution in response to reports of COVID-19 cases, leaving the schools too shorthanded to stay open.

