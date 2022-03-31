Franklin County mulls meals tax increase

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County property tax rates are not set to change under the proposed 2022-23 budget, but a meals tax increase has been a point of contention for supervisors and residents.

The proposed budget plans for roughly $182.6 million in expenditures, an increase of about $22.3 million over the current 2021-22 budget. Most of the overall increase is related to emergency federal COVID-19 relief funds for public schools, while the county budget proposal increases its general fund spending by about $6.5 million.

Notably, the proposed budget includes an increase to the county meals tax from 4% to 6%, which is projected to amount to about $600,000 in additional revenue. The funds would be used to help cover regular fire apparatus and ambulance replacement costs.

The county meals tax would not apply to businesses within Rocky Mount town limits, which has its own established meals tax.

At a March 22 budget work session, supervisors Lorie Smith, Mike Carter and Ronald Mitchell — representing the Gills Creek, Rocky Mount and Blackwater districts, respectively — indicated a lack of support for the meals tax increase. It was the hot topic at a Tuesday evening board meeting where public hearings on the meals tax increase, property tax rates and 2022-23 budget were held.

“This is not the time for a tax increase,” Deborah Russell, Rocky Mount Arrington Enterprises owner, said during the meals tax public hearing. “People have struggled mentally, physically and financially. Families struggle daily with the price of fuel. Businesses have struggled.”

Roughly a dozen people got to their feet when Russell asked people in the audience to stand if they were also opposed to the meals tax increase.

On Tuesday, Russell and others raised some of the same points made by Smith, Carter and Mitchell on March 22, including the tax’s impact on lower income families who rely on low-cost and fast food meals.

Meanwhile, Tim Tatum, Blue Ridge District representative and board vice chairman, Tommy Cundiff, Union Hall District representative, and Ronnie Thompson, Boone District representative and board chairman, showed support for the meals tax on March 22, saying it is a user’s tax that only affects people who choose to eat out.

Leland Mitchell, Snow Creek District representative, did not voice an opinion about the meals tax increase during the March 22 work session.

Also discussed during the March 22 budget work session was the 2022-23 budget proposal for Franklin County Public Schools, which includes an $886,000 local funding request increase. The county’s budget proposal meets the school division’s request for funds, which will help pay for inflation-related cost increases and employee pay raises.

The division will make expenditure adjustments to its 2022-23 proposed budget to accommodate a minimum 5% increase for all staff, rather than the initially-proposed minimum 5% increase for all except those at the top of their pay scales, who would have seen a 3% increase. Those adjustments will not change the division’s overall 2022-23 budget request, which remains at the proposed $115 million.

On March 22, several supervisors voiced support for the division’s move to increase compensation. The county is also working on wage increases this budget season to try and catch up to the pay scales of its peer employers.

Increased spending on employees accounts for an increase of roughly 58% to the county’s proposed non-departmental spending as compared to the 2021-22 budget, making it the largest area of growth in the county’s general fund.

“This area includes personnel and benefits reserves for health insurance premium increases, a 5% cost-of-living increase for County full-time and part-time employees, funding for market-pay adjustments through the compensation study, funding for part-time minimum wage increases, fuel reserves, and a reserve for employee leave payout,” Franklin County Administrator Christopher Whitlow said in a note at the beginning of the county’s 2022-23 proposed budget book.

Budgets are partly dependent on state funding, so nothing is final until the Virginia General Assembly completes its work on the state budget. The General Assembly is slated to start a special session on the budget on April 4. The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has until May 15 to adopt the 2022-23 division budget and until June 30 to approve the 2022-23 county budget.

