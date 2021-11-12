Franklin County Planning Commission denies subdivision rezone request

The Franklin County Planning Commission denied an attempt on Nov. 9 by residents of Boxwood Green to rezone their subdivision. It is the second community to request a zoning change since Idlewood Shores earlier this year.
The request for a rezone was made by Boxwood Green's homeowners association. President Pete Kaufman said the community was surprised to learn the subdivision was zoned A1 which is designated for agricultural property. He said the community would be a better fit for R1 which is designated for residential.
Large portions of the zoned area of Franklin County is A1 - especially around Smith Mountain Lake were Boxwood Green is located. Much of the A1 zoning is due to many properties around the lake being farmland up until the 1990s and 2000s when subdivisions started being built. In many instances, the zoning for those properties never changed.
When members of Idlewood Shores made the request to rezone the community earlier this year, much of the discussion centered around short-term rentals. Short-term rentals are allowed with a special-use permit in A1. They are not allowed in R1.
While Kaufman never mentioned short-term rentals as a reason for the rezone request, Union Hall District representative Deborah Crawford questioned what the homeowners association rules were concerning short-term rentals. Kaufman said they were prohibited.
"What would the benefits be for changing to R1?" Crawford asked. She said there are several subdivisions in the county that are A1 and don't need to change to R1.
Kaufman said the purpose for the rezone was ultimately due to Boxwood Green being better suited to R1 zoning instead of A1.
Gills Creek District representative Jim Colby was the lone vote to approve the rezone request. "I think we should accommodate our citizens when it is possible to do so," he said. "I see it as a request for a correction."
Other members of the planning commission were concerned the rezone by Idlewood Shores and Boxwood Green could be the start of a wave of new rezone requests by subdivisions in the county. Snow Creek District representative and Chairman Sherri Mitchell questioned if there was a better way to handle the situation.
Mitchell's concern was that the planning commission would be the applicant for the rezone request by Boxwood Green as it was for Idlewood Shores. The planning commission is required to name itself as the applicant when Idlewood Shores did not have 100% support from all property owners in the subdivision for the rezone.
Kaufman said he had not yet taken a survey of all Boxwood Green residents to gauge their willingness to change to R1.
The planning commission voted 6-1 to deny the request for a rezone. Carrie Spencer, director of planning for Franklin County, said Kaufman could reapply after speaking with other homeowners in the community.