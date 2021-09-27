Franklin County roundabout opens to traffic

Franklin County’s first roundabout on a state road opened to traffic on Saturday. Vehicles traveling along Virginia 122 south of Westlake are asked to pay attention to the new traffic pattern.

Construction began on the roundabout in May as an effort to improve safety at the intersection of Virginia 122 and Hardy Road, a key junction for traffic to and from Smith Mountain Lake. The intersection has been the site of multiple wrecks and at least one fatality in recent years.

The roundabout is the latest in several safety improvements to the intersection over the years including larger stop signs, reflective strips and rumble strips to warn drivers of the dangerous intersection. The Virginia Department of Transportation proposed a roundabout for the intersection in 2020.

According to VDOT, a roundabout reduces the number of points where vehicles can cross paths and minimizes the potential for right-angle and head-on crashes because all movements are right turns. The roundabout was seen as a safer alternative than a traffic light that was originally proposed for the intersection.

VDOT recently provided a news release with several tips to drivers expecting to use the roundabout. Tips include:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pay attention to signs and pavement markings.