Franklin County School Board asks to know what going back to school full time will take

The Franklin County School Board intends to find out what it would take for students to return to school five days a week, while allowing households that have chosen all virtual learning to continue that course.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the school system is going to make that leap. But after hearing about complaints from frustrated parents and overwhelmed teachers, and accounts of high school students falling behind and failing because they aren’t keeping up with online coursework, the board tasked the school administration with assembling a plan that outlines what such a change would entail — even if it involves difficult-to-fund measures like hiring additional staff.

The board directed the school staff to present this plan at a special meeting to be held 5 p.m. Oct. 26.

“Everyone is struggling. Everyone is getting tired,” Snow Creek District Representative G.B. Washburn said during Monday night’s regular school board meeting. He first proposed holding the special meeting. “I move that the administration brings to us plans to have kids back on site learning at either five days a week.”

Though the discussion that followed between board members and staff at times grew contentious, the board ultimately endorsed the idea with a unanimous vote.