Franklin County School Board OKs employee bonuses, security improvements

Cobbs said the price tag for the project is the result of the "complexity of the work that needs to be done." The project will relocate the main, principal's, guidance and nurse's offices to a part of the building where two classrooms are currently located.

"That proposal is a very good proposal for Snow Creek," G.B. Washburn, who represents the Snow Creek District on the board, said. "The current layout of the building ... once you enter the building you're in a hallway that has access to every part of the school. If we ever had a threat, they would have unlimited access to everything. This change is very well-thought-out and limits that access."

The project represents one of two remaining schools that require renovations in order to have secure entrances.

The third recommendation sought the appropriation of $104,280 for the completion of a secure entrance project at Burnt Chimney Elementary School. The project has a similar anticipated timeline as Snow Creek.

The project will turn an existing workroom into the school's main office. Cobbs said the change will make the school "so much more secure."