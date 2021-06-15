Franklin County School Board tangles with critical race theory

However, the Virginia Department of Education has made changes to the history curriculum that schools across the state will begin teaching in the fall, and that was the crux of advocate’s worries.

Cosmato noted that nine of the night’s 14 speakers in some way expressed concerns about critical race theory. “The community is concerned that CRT will be taught in the school system. They want to be sure that it is not.”

Vice Chair Jeff Worley told the audience that the state shapes the curriculum and that they should aim their efforts at state officials. “Your voice is more powerful at the state level than it is here at the local.”

Voices rose in disagreement, and a man in the audience said, “We can just recall you,” referring to the process of removing a school board member from office. In Loudoun County, a recall effort is underway against six school board members led by parents seeking a ban of critical race theory.

“Recall us, then,” Worley said.