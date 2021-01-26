Franklin County School Board to hold virtual emergency meeting Thursday on reopening plans

The Franklin County School Board will hold an emergency meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss whether to further adjust plans to reopen Franklin County High School to in-person classes four days a week.

“Since our last meeting, we received new information that we have to review,” said board Chair Julie Nix, who called the meeting.

Thursday’s meeting will be virtual-only because of renovations taking place in the school board chamber. A new technology system is being installed, Nix said.

In November, responding to criticisms that the school’s pandemic safety measures were causing students to fall too far behind, the school board mandated a plan for all grades to return to in-person learning four days a week starting Tuesday for those households that did not want to remain all-virtual.

As the number of COVID-19 cases documented in the county continued to rise, at least two school board members called that plan a mistake and many teachers raised doubts about its safety, asking the board to postpone reopening until teachers can get vaccinations.

At an emergency meeting held Jan. 18 at which about a dozen teachers and supporters protested, the board voted 6-2 to go with a compromise proposed by Superintendent Bernice Cobbs.