Franklin County School Board to require temperature checks for students when school starts Sept. 8

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County School Board continued to tweak the preparations for reopening schools during an informational meeting held Monday afternoon. The first day of school will be Sept. 8.

On a 6-2 vote, the board chose to have temperature checks for students conducted at every school for students, tasking Superintendent Mark Church and his staff with the implementation plan.

Blackwater District representative Arlet Greer questioned whether imposing the cumbersome temperature checking process on the staff would even be useful. “We put things into place. We have the the social distancing in the classroom with the facial coverings to keep the spread down. If they are asymptomatic and are not running a fever, we can’t really tell anyway,” she said.

“I would feel more comfortable if we did put it into place,” replied Gills Creek District representative Jon Atchue, who made the motion to install them that ultimately passed. Greer and Boone District representative Donna Cosmato supplied the no votes.