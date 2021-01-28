Franklin County School Board votes to keep high school on hybrid schedule in emergency meeting

Franklin County High School will stay on a hybrid schedule for the third nine weeks of school instead of returning to in-person classes four days a week.

At an emergency meeting Thursday evening, the Franklin County School Board unanimously approved this change of plans after hearing high school Principal Jon Crutchfield explain that even when keeping desks 3 feet apart instead of the 6 feet recommended by the Virginia Department of Health, staff still could not find enough space to safely socially distance more than 1,600 students.

Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs recommended this schedule adjustment to the board during the all virtual-meeting streamed on Facebook Live. The meeting was held by video conference because a new technology system is being installed in the school board chamber, rendering it temporarily unusable.

Under the school system’s hybrid schedule for in-person learning, half of the students attend classes in person Monday and Tuesday, and the other half attend Thursday and Friday, with virtual classes on all remaining weekdays. Some special education students attend four days a week.