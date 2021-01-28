Franklin County School Board votes to keep high school on hybrid schedule in emergency meeting

Franklin County High School will stay on a hybrid schedule for the third nine weeks of school instead of returning to in-person classes four days a week.
At an emergency meeting Thursday evening, the Franklin County School Board unanimously approved this change of plans after hearing high school Principal Jon Crutchfield explain that even when keeping desks 3 feet apart instead of the 6 feet recommended by the Virginia Department of Health, staff still could not find enough space to safely socially distance more than 1,600 students.
Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs recommended this schedule adjustment to the board during the all virtual-meeting streamed on Facebook Live. The meeting was held by video conference because a new technology system is being installed in the school board chamber, rendering it temporarily unusable.
Under the school system’s hybrid schedule for in-person learning, half of the students attend classes in person Monday and Tuesday, and the other half attend Thursday and Friday, with virtual classes on all remaining weekdays. Some special education students attend four days a week.
The high school, which for now is all-virtual, will start the hybrid schedule Feb. 15 and continue through March 26. “Our hope would be by then we would be able for all of our students to return five days a week,” Cobbs said. “It may be a lofty goal, but that would be the goal.”
In November, responding to criticisms that the school’s pandemic safety measures were causing students to fall too far behind, the school board mandated a plan for all grades to return to in-person learning four days a week at the start of the second semester for those households that did not want to remain all-virtual.
Accomplishing this involved spacing desks 3 feet apart where feasible, as recommended by the American Association of Pediatrics, instead of 6 feet as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As the number of COVID-19 cases documented in the county continued to rise, at least two school board members called that plan a mistake and many teachers raised doubts about its safety, asking the board to postpone reopening until teachers can get vaccinations.
At an emergency meeting held Jan. 18 at which about a dozen teachers and supporters protested, the board voted 6-2 to go with a compromise proposed by Cobbs, which the board amended further Thursday with an 8-0 vote.
On Tuesday, grades K-7 returned to school for in-person classes four days a week. On Feb. 15, county eighth graders will switch from all-virtual to four days a week of in-person classes. Cobbs said that Benjamin Franklin Middle School and the Gereau Center were able to safely add eighth grade students and still maintain social distancing.