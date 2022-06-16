Franklin County school employees to get retention bonuses

ROCKY MOUNT — Employees of Franklin County Public Schools will receive a retention bonus.

That includes everyone, not just instructional staff; full-time employees will receive $1,000 and part-time employees will receive $500.

The Franklin County School Board voted unanimously to approve the bonuses at its Monday evening meeting. The motion to do so was made by Kevin David, member-at-large.

“I feel like with all of the capital improvements that we’ve made...we’re approaching a better position, certainly, than we were just a year ago. That being said, it is ultra important that we make an investment in our human capital. There are a lot of counties that have given their employees not only raises, but bonuses,” David said.

During the meeting, Bernice Cobbs, superintendent, spoke to the financial feasibility of providing the bonuses, which are estimated to cost the division roughly $1.4 million, total.

Part of the money will come from the state.

“In our budget, the state did give a line item for...a bonus for approximately 578 Standards of Quality positions, which equates to approximately $623,000,” Cobbs said.

The funds were part of the much-anticipated state budget announced by the General Assembly at the beginning of June. In the next month, more concrete information will be available about the other ways the General Assembly’s final budget will impact the division.

In the meantime, Cobbs said the division has roughly 1,200 employees. The state funds leave a gap of roughly $790,000 that must be covered to provide the proposed bonuses for all FCPS employees.

Cobbs and Sue Rogers, assistant superintendent, indicated the division will likely use Title IV federal grant funds and/or federal COVID-19 relief funds to supplement the remaining $790,000.

Recently, the division worked 5% raises for all FCPS staff members into its proposed 2022-23 budget. To support the raises, the division requested $886,000 more in local funds from Franklin County than the previous year.

However, most of the division’s funding comes from the state and is tied to student enrollment. FCPS enrollment has been declining gradually and as that continues, its funding from the state will also decrease. The division is well aware of that and, as a result, has not been back-filling teaching positions that become vacant.

Meanwhile, the division continues to lose other essential personnel, especially bus drivers.

“There are 16 openings. They need 16 new bus drivers for August,” Loretta Yopp said Monday.

Yopp, one of the division’s bus drivers, has regularly attended school board meetings to advocate for pay increases to attract and retain drivers.

“I am one of the bus drivers that you’ve got to replace,” Yopp said. “...I can’t afford to bring home less than $1,000 a month. That just didn’t work.”

