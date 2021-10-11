Franklin County struggles to cover all bus routes

While Guilliams believes many factors are to blame for the division’s bus driver shortage, he said safety concerns around COVID-19, compensation, student behavior while on buses and work schedule are some of the most prevalent reasons he’s heard. Specifically regarding work schedule, he noted that many people don’t want to take a job that essentially takes up their whole day despite only being on the job for four hours. “You have four hours that you’re driving, but you’re really committed for the whole day,” he said. Whitlow added that drivers are now having to spend extra time dealing with students who don’t want to abide by the division’s mask policy while on a bus.

Occasionally, a driver is placed in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure, which creates additional logistical problems.

In an attempt to recruit new drivers, the division places recruitment videos on social media and places old buses with banners advertising open positions throughout the county. Bus driver pay ranges from $84 a day at the high end to $61 a day at the low end.

Both Guilliams and Whitlow urge families to be patient as they work to resolve the division’s transportation issues.