Franklin County supervisors adopt solar regulations

ROCKY MOUNT — After months of discussions and revisions, Franklin County now has solar facility ordinances and comprehensive plan language on the books.

The approval of the ordinance came down to a narrow 3-2 vote at Tuesday’s Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting, with Rocky Mount District Supervisor Mike Carter, Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tim Tatum and Board Chair Ronnie Thompson in favor. Union Hall District Supervisor Tommy Cundiff and Blackwater District Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell voted against while Snow Creek District Supervisor Leland Mitchell and Gills Creek District Supervisor Lorie Smith were absent from the meeting.

The ordinance and comprehensive plan language each went through several versions before the public hearings and subsequent votes on Tuesday.

At a June 21 work session, the supervisors approved changes to the proposed comprehensive plan and ordinance language that the Franklin County Planning Commission previously approved. On Tuesday, several community members objected to some of those changes, primarily ones regarding buffer distance and acreage and proximity caps.

As approved by the planning commission, the ordinance would have placed a 1,500-acre cap on the amount of total land occupied by solar farms in the county. The version approved by the supervisors on Tuesday did not include a cumulative acreage cap.

Several of the speakers at Tuesday night’s public hearing on the solar ordinance said no cap may endanger the county’s natural resources, beauty and property values.

At the June 21 work session, Planning Director Lisa Cooper indicated the supervisors will have plenty of oversight about the size and location of each facility, since each one will need to come before the board. At that time, Thompson and Carter agreed.

Another resident concern was the removal of a 1-mile minimum distance requirement between solar facilities. Without it, residents said, properties may be engulfed by almost contiguous solar installations.

In June, supervisors shared concerns that the 1-mile separation would limit the choices of property owners who may want to install or lease land for solar facilities.

“Also, these are only going to be located in certain spots because of the location of substations. The proximity of substations has a lot to do with where they can decide to site these,” Assistant County Administrator Steve Sandy said June 21.

Another adjustment approved by the supervisors will require facilities be set 150 to 300 feet back from all property lines and public right of ways, a buffer which wasn’t large enough to satisfy the citizens who spoke on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Tatum said the county can always adjust the regulations if necessary.

“These ... are all beginning measures. They can all be adjusted,” Tatum said.

The ordinance approved by the supervisors differed in one significant way from the June 21 draft because it included requirements about decommissioning the utility-scale solar facilities after they reach the end of their useful lives. The addition was important to Thompson, who said it will protect the land for the use of future generations.

On June 21, Sandy indicated that there are at least two or three solar companies who have been waiting to move forward with projects in Franklin County. With the ordinance and comprehensive plan language finalized and adopted, solar facilities may start popping up soon.

“You need to understand the point of the ordinances and the comprehensive plan,” County Attorney Jim Guynn said on Tuesday. “If we do nothing, people can put solar panels wherever they want to. Basically the only choice we have in this matter is to regulate them.”