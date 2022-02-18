Franklin County supervisors pass resolution supporting volunteerism that excludes militia

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution supporting volunteerism on Feb. 15, but left out any recognition of the county's militia.

Members of the Franklin County Militia have attended meetings for months asking supervisors give a vote of support. Last month supervisors agreed to pass a resolution on volunteerism, but stopped short of saying if support for militia would be included.

Boone District representative and Chairman Ronnie Thompson read the resolution at the meeting which expressed how Franklin County benefits from volunteerism among its citizens. The final paragraph of the resolution stated: "the Board of Supervisors of Franklin County this day thanks, commends and lauds citizens for their spirit of volunteerism in the past and encourages future volunteerism in Franklin County by recognizing the great and essential benefit received by the county and its citizens from the efforts of volunteers."

There was no mention of the militia in the resolution.

During the county's public comment period that evening, members of the militia in attendance expressed frustration with the decision as well as how they had been categorized by some in the county. A dozen militia members and supporters spoke in support of the group with several more in attendance at the meeting.

"To say I'm disappointed would be an understatement," said Simon Winch, a supporter of the militia, on the board's decision not to recognize the militia.

Jerry Conner, another militia supporter, said supervisors have refused to provide a resolution or even a public hearing on the militia after six months of requests. He said several supervisors had expressed support for the militia in separate meetings with the group.

"This board is not willing to affirm our rights," Conner said. "Shame on you."

Several speakers praised supervisors for not recognizing the militia in the resolution. Eric Ansfall thanked the board for its decision.

"I especially want to thank you for a resolution that I heard read this evening; a resolution that is far different that the one that was presented to this board of supervisors at its last meeting," Ansfall said in reference to a resolution provided to the board by the Franklin County Militia in January. The resolution included recognition of the militia.

Other speakers questioned why support for a militia would even be considered. Benny Hopkins questioned how members of the militia are chosen or vetted. He also said the militia could add even more friction between some communities in the county.

Ed Saunders called the militia a terrorist group. He described serving the country fighting terrorism oversees and now seeing it at home. He said some of the militia members are also veterans like himself, which he called concerning.

"I have anger issues. I have PTSD. I have a lot of the issues that a lot of the people in the militia have," Saunders said. "Because of that, I know the last thing anybody would want me doing is walking around in public with an armed weapon."

Andrew Whiting took offense to being labeled a terrorist and a racist as a member of the militia in charge of recruitment. He said the militia is not about hate, it's about protecting the community from "any incursion upon Franklin County."

"I'm upset and hurt deeply at the same time because of individuals calling out racism. You know me not," Whiting said. "You don't know anybody else in this room because you didn't take the time to have a conversation."

Brian Wood, chairman of the Franklin County Militia, said the group had garnered more than 1,000 signatures of support. He expected to be granted a public hearing on the resolution affirming the militia.

"Despite our speeches, petitions and grievance, it is apparent that some of the members of this board do not understand or are politically opposed to that right," Wood said.

Wood accused some board members of working to suppress the militia's efforts to be recognized in a public vote. "For those that have the fortitude to stand and support, thank you. We will remember you," he said. "For those among you who have chosen to violate your oath of office, your previous support of a feel good resolution will not support you come Election Day."

Beyond the reading of the resolution just before the start of the public comment period, supervisors did not discuss the issue any further.

