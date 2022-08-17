 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Franklin County supervisors provide personal property tax relief

  • 0
Franklin County property tax relief

Members of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors listen to County Administrator Chris Whitlow during a property tax relief work session Tuesday. Other localities dealt with tax relief weeks ago but, faced with full schedules in June and July, Franklin County waited until August.

 Molly Hunter

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County's plans for personal property tax relief should mitigate tax increases for residents and cancel out $3 million in surplus revenue.

County Administrator Chris Whitlow said the county expects personal property revenue to increase each year, and usually incorporates 10% growth into its budget.

"But we also know, just like many other localities, we're seeing an increase. ... I think we all know market values for vehicles right now are far different than what they were two years ago," Whitlow said.

This year they've increased roughly 40%, according to Franklin County Commissioner of the Revenue Margaret Torrence.

Before tax relief, the county was looking at receiving $3 million in revenue over and above the budgeted increase. The Franklin County Board of Supervisors anticipated the surplus while developing the budget and circled back Tuesday to look at tax relief options.

People are also reading…

Finance Director Brian Carter said Isle of Wight and Albemarle counties reduced personal property tax rates to provide tax relief, while the cities of Salem and Roanoke opted for tax rebates.

Franklin County will, like Roanoke County, adjust its assessment ratio to provide tax relief. In a 4-2 vote Tuesday, the supervisors opted to assess a certain group of vehicles at 78% of market value, lowering the county's estimated personal property revenue by $3 million to nullify the unbudgeted surplus.

Union Hall District Supervisor Tommy Cundiff and Board Chair Ronnie Thompson voted no, favoring a little less tax relief for the sake of more breathing room in the county budget.

Rocky Mount District Supervisor Mike Carter and Gills Creek District Supervisor Lorie Smith called the surplus an undue burden for taxpayers. They and Blackwater District Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell voted yes, opposed to hanging on to any of the $3 million.

Board Vice Chair Tim Tatum seemed to see it both ways, but ultimately voted in favor of the 78% adjustment.

The adjustment applies to regular vehicles — cars, trucks and SUVs — assessed by the National Automobile Dealers Association. Normally, a vehicle's assessed value is equal to, or 100% of, its market value. Assessing at 78% produces a lower bill without changing tax rates or requiring the county to organize rebates.

The assessment adjustment will mitigate increases, but personal property tax bills may still be higher this year — especially for SUV and truck owners, the values for which have doubled in some cases, Torrence said.

Torrence has until Sept. 1 to get personal property assessments in order so the treasurer can start sending out bills, the payments for which are due Dec. 5. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Molly Hunter covers Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3127, or molly.hunter@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: A brave new world for Southwest Virginia agriculture?

CASEY: A brave new world for Southwest Virginia agriculture?

A couple of interesting economic development initiatives are taking shape in Carroll and Grayson counties. The unsexy one is for a regional slaughterhouse that would give farmers much easier access to marketing their livestock. The other, which sounds like science fiction, could create biosecure farms where disease-free animals are raised for their organs, for future transplantation into humans.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elderly woman in Iraq offers free laundry service to protestors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert