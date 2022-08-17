Franklin County supervisors provide personal property tax relief

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County's plans for personal property tax relief should mitigate tax increases for residents and cancel out $3 million in surplus revenue.

County Administrator Chris Whitlow said the county expects personal property revenue to increase each year, and usually incorporates 10% growth into its budget.

"But we also know, just like many other localities, we're seeing an increase. ... I think we all know market values for vehicles right now are far different than what they were two years ago," Whitlow said.

This year they've increased roughly 40%, according to Franklin County Commissioner of the Revenue Margaret Torrence.

Before tax relief, the county was looking at receiving $3 million in revenue over and above the budgeted increase. The Franklin County Board of Supervisors anticipated the surplus while developing the budget and circled back Tuesday to look at tax relief options.

Finance Director Brian Carter said Isle of Wight and Albemarle counties reduced personal property tax rates to provide tax relief, while the cities of Salem and Roanoke opted for tax rebates.

Franklin County will, like Roanoke County, adjust its assessment ratio to provide tax relief. In a 4-2 vote Tuesday, the supervisors opted to assess a certain group of vehicles at 78% of market value, lowering the county's estimated personal property revenue by $3 million to nullify the unbudgeted surplus.

Union Hall District Supervisor Tommy Cundiff and Board Chair Ronnie Thompson voted no, favoring a little less tax relief for the sake of more breathing room in the county budget.

Rocky Mount District Supervisor Mike Carter and Gills Creek District Supervisor Lorie Smith called the surplus an undue burden for taxpayers. They and Blackwater District Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell voted yes, opposed to hanging on to any of the $3 million.

Board Vice Chair Tim Tatum seemed to see it both ways, but ultimately voted in favor of the 78% adjustment.

The adjustment applies to regular vehicles — cars, trucks and SUVs — assessed by the National Automobile Dealers Association. Normally, a vehicle's assessed value is equal to, or 100% of, its market value. Assessing at 78% produces a lower bill without changing tax rates or requiring the county to organize rebates.

The assessment adjustment will mitigate increases, but personal property tax bills may still be higher this year — especially for SUV and truck owners, the values for which have doubled in some cases, Torrence said.

Torrence has until Sept. 1 to get personal property assessments in order so the treasurer can start sending out bills, the payments for which are due Dec. 5.