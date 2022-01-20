Franklin County supervisors reject ex-Mod-U-Kraf plant for career and tech education center

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal this week to create a career and technical education center using the former Mod-U-Kraf building, but have agreed to research building a center on land adjacent to the county high school.

Discussions to renovate the currently dormant building began last summer. Franklin County recently entered into an option period to inspect the property that included two tracts of adjoining land. Chris Venable with Spectrum Design of Roanoke presented the findings at Tuesday's supervisor's meeting.

Each of the two connecting parcels are approximately 20 acres located at 206 Weaver St. in Rocky Mount. They include a 23,000-square-foot office building and 166,000-square-foot manufacturing building. Venable said both buildings are in good condition and could be easily renovated to accommodate a career and technical education facility as well as other needs the county has.

While finding a home for a career and technical education center has been a goal for the board for several years, supervisors voted 7-0 to end discussions on using the former Mod-U-Kraf building. Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson said he is not opposed to a career and technical education center, but couldn't support the cost to renovate and repair the buildings would exceed the $3.5 million purchase price.

"I'm opposed to purchasing the Mod-U-Kraf building," Thompson said.

Another reason for the opposition was due to Franklin County already purchasing property adjacent to Franklin County High School in 2015 with the intention of building a career and technical education center. Thompson questioned the prudence of spending taxpayer money on additional property.

Following a unanimous vote to end discussions on the Mod-U-Kraf building, Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum moved to have the Franklin County School Board research building a career and technical education center at the property adjacent to the school. "I'm asking the school board, roll up your sleeves, start the due diligence, and bring us back a project we can afford for the citizens of Franklin County," he said.

The motion was unanimously passed by supervisors.

Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs said the school board was appreciative of the support of supervisors for a career and technical education center when asked by email after the Tuesday meeting. She said everyone recognizes that the current career and technical education center at the high school is outdated and "unable to provide the educational experience needed for the job skills of today and the future."

Cobbs said a more modern career and technical education center will develop a workforce for Franklin County students and adults looking to build or improve their professional skills. "With the right skills, our students and adults will be a part of the workforce development initiative that can help to transform the local economy."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.