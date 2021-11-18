Franklin County supervisors vote in favor of bonuses for school employees

ROCKY MOUNT -- All full and part-time staff of Franklin County Public School will be receiving a bonus this year. The Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved the bonuses as well as security upgrades to two elementary schools on Nov. 16.

Full-time employees will be receiving a $1,000 bonus and part-time staff will be given a $500 bonus this year. The $1.4 million cost for the bonuses was approved from more than $2.4 million in carryover funds the from the school system's previous budget.

Another $600,000 of the $2.4 million was approved for use in upgrading security at Snow Creek and Burnt Chimney elementary schools. According to Superintendent Bernice Cobbs the upgrades will allow more control of who enters the schools and where they can go.

The Franklin County School Board approved the two projects as well as the bonuses earlier this month. Supervisors gave final approval on the budget requests on Nov. 16.

With the approval by supervisors, construction on the security upgrades is expected to begin in May.