Franklin County to provide funding for paid EMT at Cool Branch

ROCKY MOUNT--An effort by a Penhook community group to fund paid EMT staff at Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Department was given a final push on Tuesday in Franklin County.

Supervisors unanimously voted to provide $100,000 toward funding six EMT staff who will be stationed at Cool Branch. The Penhook community group has, so far, collected $300,000 from community donations, fundraisers and a donation from Pittsylvania County.

Kim Cassada, a Penhook resident and member of the community group, said the $100,000 in funding from Franklin County will fully fund the EMT staff for the next four years. She said future funding could come from community donations and fundraisers.

The goal by the community group is to have paid, part-time EMT staff to fill hours at times when volunteers are unable. The effort began in May when a Penhook resident died of a heart attack which was attributed to a slow response due to nearby volunteers being unavailable at the time.

The funding was one of several proposals by Franklin County Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson during a budget work session with supervisors held Dec. 20. Ferguson said, while the Cool Branch Rescue Department is not located in Franklin County, it responds to more than 12% of the calls for EMS in the county. The department is second only to Rocky Mount in the number of calls.

Ferguson said funding the proposal by the Penhook community group would help to assure that section of the county was covered.

At the Dec. 21 Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting, each supervisor voiced their support for the project. Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell said he approved the business model from the Penhook community and said it could be done elsewhere in the county.

“The more people we have answering the calls, the better served our citizens are,” Mitchell said.

Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum said he was originally against the proposal due to the money going to a department outside the county, but changed his mind in the past few weeks. He said, with the investment, Franklin County would be providing better coverage for a department that responds to 12% of the EMS calls in the county.

“I think it’s a good deal for Franklin County,” Tatum said.

Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson said he was also in support of the project, but questioned where the funding would come from. “Folks, we don’t have $100,000 sitting in the corner,” he said.

After some discussions with Franklin County Finance Director Brian Carter, supervisors agreed to pull funding from two funds. A majority of the funding, $75,000, would come from the county’s capital reserve fund with the remaining $25,000 coming from a county contingency fund.

Gills Creek District representative Tommy Cundiff said the proposal by the Penhook community group was worth the cost they requested. “To me it’s an awfully good deal,” he said. “I don’t see how we can turn it down.”

Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of providing the $100,000 in funding.

