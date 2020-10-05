Franklin County to switch grades 6-12 to all virtual learning due to staffing issues

Franklin County Public Schools will switch to all virtual learning for grades 6-12 starting Thursday and continuing until Oct. 19, when students will return to the hybrid schedule the system adopted when classes opened in September.

The schedule switch comes out of an abundance of caution, said Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Church. The need for teachers and staff to self-isolate because of cases reported to the school have rendered the county’s high school and middle school too understaffed to provide adequate in-person classroom supervision, he said.

The county’s elementary schools are not affected by this schedule change. It applies only to Franklin County High School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School and the Leonard A. Gereau Center for Applied Technology and Career Exploration. In-person special education classes for grades 6-12 will continue.

Church emphasized that schools are not experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, noting that many precautionary measures are in place. “We have yet to have any community transmission at school,” he said. Students who test positive “are not getting it at school.”