Franklin County's Ramble Weekend to return for first time since 2019

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County’s Ramble Weekend is returning this year for the first time since 2019, but it will look different.

For one thing, the entire three-day event will take place at Waid Park in Rocky Mount on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For another, the Ramble on Saturday won’t be a race.

“Historically, Ramble Weekend has been known as a three-day paddling festival. The first night was called the Blackwater Blackout on the Blackwater River. The second day was the Pigg River Ramble race and the third day was called Breakfast on the Blackwater,” Matt Ross, Franklin County outdoor recreation manager, said.

In the past, the centerpiece of the weekend was the Ramble, a race on the Pigg River — but there won’t be a race this year. Instead, the Ramble will be a float down the Pigg River, starting at noon Saturday at Waid Park and ending at Rakes Road. Personal flotation devices are required to participate.

“There’s definitely a handful of folks that I’m sure are going to miss the racing, but for the most part...folks just like the floating part,” Paul Chapman, Franklin County parks and recreation director, said. “...We had the Ramble in years past so we’re kind of taking its best parts and combining it with this really popular event that we’ve done, the River of Lights event.”

Floaters and paddlers can take a night float down the river under strings of lights between 6 and 10 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday will also double as the grand opening of the 18-hole Waid Park disc golf course. The Roanoke Disc Golf Association will hold a tournament to mark the occasion.

Waid Park is also home to a nine-hole beginner disc golf course completed around the end of 2021, but Ross said the 18-hole course will replace the Sontag disc golf course that was damaged by a tornado in 2019. He said the course was made possible thanks to volunteer work, donated materials and sponsors, whose names will appear on signs at each tee on the course.

The weekend will feature four live music performances over the course of two days. Corey Hunley and Matt Powell will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, with New York band Jocelyn & Chris slated for 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small will take the stage at 7 p.m., followed by the Twin Creeks Stringband at 8 p.m.

“Buddy’s BBQ and Fat Bean Taco are serving food Friday night and Saturday,” Ross said. “And then on Sunday morning the Hub Restaurant will be providing breakfast, and that’s included in registration.”

There will be a number of pop-up events throughout the weekend, including a tug of war contest hosted by Franklin County Wrestling and the farm fit challenge led by Roanoke’s Ferguson Fitness. A complete itinerary can be found online at playfranklincounty.com/197/Ramble-Weekend, as can a link to buy tickets ahead of time.

A day pass is $20 for anyone 13 or older and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. A weekend pass, good for all three days, is $40 for ages 13 and up, or $15 per child. Passes allow admittance to all the events.

“This is Parks and Recreation’s largest event...so it’s kind of been one of our staples and one of our most anticipated events,” Ross said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.