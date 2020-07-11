Free COVID-19 testing coming to Roanoke, Alleghany health districts

Single-day COVID-19 testing sites will be available over the next three weeks in the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts, according to the Virginia Department of Health. All tests are free and confidential, and no appointment is needed.
The following sites will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday: Salem Civic Center back parking lot, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
- July 21: Botetourt County Health Department, 21 Academy St., Fincastle
- July 23: Green Ridge Recreation Center, 7415 Wood Haven Road
- July 28: Roanoke City Health Department, 1502 Williamson Road NE, second floor
- July 29: Craig County Health Center, 226 Market St., New Castle