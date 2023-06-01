Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An 18-year-old Roanoke woman collapsed while jogging in college nearly 20 years ago. But even though another person was running alongside Grace Lovegrove in a residential area when she was stricken by cardiac arrest, no one intervened with life-saving CPR.

Lovegrove, left brain dead, was removed from life support and died two days later. “The first people on the scene for almost 10 minutes didn’t know what to do,” her father, Rick Lovegrove of Roanoke, said Wednesday.

Cardiac arrest outside a hospital kills hundreds of thousands of people a year. Approximately half of people stricken are alone when the condition begins, a medical study showed. But the presence of bystanders who call 911 and give CPR and a heart shock can resuscitate people on the brink of death.

CPR and use of an automated external defibrillator to shock the heart — skills that virtually anyone can learn in about an hour — will be taught throughout the region this weekend at no charge.

Trainers will staff 12 locations in the Roanoke and New River valleys Saturday in a special event put together by the Roanoke-based Compress and Shock Foundation.

Lovegrove, who lost his daughter in 2005, is a foundation board member and urged members of the public to undergo training. “Everybody should consider it. It’s one hour of your time, it’s free and you may save a life one day.”

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart “suddenly and unexpectedly” stops pumping blood to vital organs, according to the National Institutes of Health. Caused by a problem with the rhythm or rate of the heartbeat, cardiac arrest kills about 90% of those stricken outside a hospital, the government said.

Despite medical breakthroughs against disease across the spectrum, the survival rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest has not improved in years even though it’s crystal clear what’s needed: raising the percentage of the population ready to spot the condition, call 911, apply CPR and, if an AED is present, use it.

The goal is to manually restart blood flow and possibly enable the heart to resume beating, because the brain can’t survive intact without blood even for the several minutes it can take for rescuers to arrive.

Lovegrove has seen proof of the value of basic lifesaving skills because five years after his daughter died, a distant relative who was also a youth suffered cardiac arrest at a church camp in Tennessee. This time, the person received CPR and an AED shock.

“She is alive and married and has two children, just to juxtapose the two situations,” he said.

Grave Lovegrove was a freshman at Christopher Newport University in Newport News majoring in marine biology when she perished. Her dad said he can’t be sure she would have survived the attack even with bystander intervention, but he believes it would have lifted her chances.

Lovegrove, 67, a retired writer and editor, said he understands that some people may hesitate to act when they see a medical emergency out of concern they do something wrong, such as break ribs by giving chest compressions. However, with cardiac arrest, the intervention is unlikely to be more harmful than the underlying event.

“The only wrong thing you can do is to do nothing,” Lovegrove said.

The AED? Also simple. The machine itself decides whether to apply a shock, making its use so simple an elementary student could do it, Lovegrove said.

“The only thing you could do wrong with an AED is not take it off the wall,” Lovegrove said.

Lovegrove said that he was quoting foundation creator and Roanoke emergency room doctor Jack Perkins. Since the foundation was stood up, it has trained 6,000 people and placed 75 AEDs in communities in the United States, its website said.

Its mission is to “bring free and equitable access to CPR and AED education to all communities with a specific dedication to those communities most adversely affected by cardiac arrest due to race, ethnicity, primary language, or access to healthcare education.”

The foundation will donate an AED to any group or organization that hosts a training class with 35 or more people and fits the foundation mission. This year, the foundation intends to give away nearly 80 units in underserved communities in conjunction with this weekend’s event, it said.

The Roanoke Valley Pickle Ball Club organized a group training and received a free AED. It isn’t mounted at a court, since members play regionally. Instead, Lovegrove carries it in a red backpack wherever he goes out to play, which is several times a week.

There is still time to register for Saturday’s training and on-site registration will be allowed.

Training sites, addresses and registration access is available at https://www.compressandshock.org/classlocator.