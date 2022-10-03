Free drive-thru flu shots to be offered Oct. 4 in Dublin

The New River Health District will offer free seasonal flu vaccines at a special drive-thru dispensing clinic from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the NRV Fairgrounds, located at 5581 Fair Grounds Circle in Dublin.

Vaccines will be available free on a first-come, first-served basis. Be sure to wear clothing that is loose around the arm so that a public health nurse can administer the shot in the upper arm, without having to leave the comfort and convenience of your car.

Influenza is a serious disease that affects the respiratory tract. It is highly contagious and generally spreads from person to person when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can be transmitted even before symptoms appear. A person usually becomes sick one to three days following exposure. Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District. “This unique ‘drive-thru’ approach is proven to be a fast and efficient way to vaccinate a large number of folks in a short time.”

It is especially important to get a shot this year because COVID is still circulating, and getting infected with both flu and COVID can increase the severity of illness.

All persons age 6 months or older should be vaccinated against influenza each year. Particular effort should be made to vaccinate people at higher risk for influenza complications, including:

Pregnant and postpartum women, or those who will be pregnant during the influenza season (generally early fall to late spring).

Persons over 65 years of age, including residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

People who have chronic lung or heart problems, including asthma.

People who have other serious medical conditions, such as diabetes, kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, anemia, cancer, weak immune systems (including those with HIV) or a seizure disorder.

Health care workers and those who live with people in a high-risk group should also receive an annual flu shot. Travelers to countries outside of the U.S. may also need to consider influenza vaccination, even at different times of the year.

Each year in the U.S. approximately 200,000 people are hospitalized due to flu illness, and flu-related deaths range from 12,000 to 56,000 each year, averaging 34,000 per year over the past three decades. Based on data from the southern hemisphere, health officials expect this to be a more severe flu season than we have had the past few years.

“Receiving an annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk of becoming sick with the flu and spreading the virus to others,” said Dr. Bissell. “When more people get vaccinated, less flu can spread through the community. It takes up to two weeks to develop the vaccine’s full protection.”

To minimize your risk of contracting or transmitting the flu, follow these simple steps:

Get vaccinated.

Consider wearing a mask if you are high risk, or if you are having symptoms.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, for at least 20 seconds.

Cover your cough, either by using a disposable tissue or coughing into your sleeve, not your hand.

Stay at home when you are sick.

For more information, call the New River Health District at 540-585-3300 or visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/flu/.

— Submitted by Linda Scarborough