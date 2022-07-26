Free in the NRV: Inflation-proof summer fun

Summertime and the cost of living isn’t easy. With the record inflation, some folks are cutting back on their recreational activities to save a few dollars. The good news is the New River Valley offers plenty of fun free things to do, including concerts, a swimming hole, crafting sessions, beer tastings, even a potato chip sampling.

Here’s a roundup of some ideas:

Swimming – Swimmers have long reveled in the free-flowing, free-admission waters of Giles County’s Narrows Town Park swimming hole. The stone-sided Wolf Creek swimming area known as “the Boom” got its name from the crash of logs hitting a logjam downstream. When the Hale family gave the Boom to Narrows, they stipulated that it be free to the public. It’s still free – free swimming, free parking, free dressing rooms. A splash pad is free for children under 4; others pay $2.50. But due to budget constraints, there are no lifeguards this year.

Biking Skills Parks – Blacksburg Rotary Mountain Bike Skills Park, located off Meadowbrook Road at the base of Gateway Trail, offers two trails of different skill levels with jumps, rollers and berms. Wytheville’s shaded Crystal Springs Mountain Bike Terrain Park features novice obstacles as well as advanced features including teeter-totters, rock drops and ramp walls. Using natural materials from the surrounding forest – boulders, logs and natural inclines – the park has minimal impact on the environment.

Camping – The forest service allows free primitive camping in undeveloped areas of Jefferson National Forest. The Poverty Creek area below Pandapas Pond fits the bill if you set up at least 200 feet from the stream. Count on being off the grid (and your phone). Also, Wytheville offers seven free backcountry campsites in its 1,800-acre Crystal Springs Recreation Area. Sites must be reserved by calling Wytheville Parks and Recreation at 276-223-3378.

Skate Parks – Blacksburg’s 8,000-square-foot municipal skate park behind the aquatic center features a deep bowl as well as a street course featuring metal-edged ledges ideal for sliding and grinding maneuvers. The free park is open to boarders, stunt bicyclists and remote-control miniature vehicles from dawn to dusk and is not staffed. Christiansburg’s skate park on Franklin Street offers its own challenges including a half-pipe, grinding rails and a stair-step.

VT and RU Sports – Most people don’t realize how many free sporting events Virginia Tech and Radford University host, including August soccer matches. Radford women play American U. on Aug. 12, Concord on Aug. 18, George Mason on Aug. 21 and Wofford on Aug. 28, all in Radford. The men take on W&L at home on Aug. 22. Although Tech has no men’s home games in August, the women’s soccer team plays Indiana on Aug. 21 and Delaware on Aug. 25. Virginia Tech women’s volleyball holds an exhibition game in Cassell Coliseum on Aug. 16.

Music and More Music – The village of Floyd hosts more free music events per capita than anywhere else in Southwest Virginia. Floyd Country Store is known for its $8 Friday night hoedowns, but this heritage music trail stop also hosts free musical events including boot-stomping, floor-scooting Honky Tonk Thursdays (7 to 9 p.m., July 28, Aug. 11) and Sunday afternoon old-time and bluegrass jams. The old-time session is hosted by a different string band each week from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traditional instruments and dancers welcome. At 4 p.m. the bluegrass jam kicks off another two hours of music.

Saturday lunch at the store is another special event. Pick up a homemade sandwich and settle in for Americana Afternoons (noon to 3 p.m.). You’ll hear everything from blues to bluegrass and the Celtic or African sounds that underpin American folk traditions.

The Floyd Small Town Summer series in nearby Lineberry Park features eclectic live music at 6 p.m. Aug. 4, 18, and Sept. 1. On alternate Thursdays (Aug. 11 and 25) Kat Mills, then the Cosmic Porchpickers, play at Hotel Floyd amphitheater from 6 to 8 p.m.

In Pulaski County, if the weather is good, count on live music Saturday and Sunday afternoons by notable area bands at Rockhouse Marina on Claytor Lake. At Radford, Bisset Park is the place to hear local music Tuesdays July 26 and Aug. 2 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Christiansburg’s library hosts Music on the Lawn (Haze & Dacey) Aug. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., rain or shine. Bring a chair or blanket. Blacksburg’s free summer arts series sponsors Friday concerts on Henderson Lawn downtown from 6 to 7 p.m. It culminates with Mexilachian music July 29, following a July 28 performance of Mozart’s Requiem at Blacksburg Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. On Aug. 5-6, Blacksburg’s annual Steppin’ Out fest will blitz downtown with free music, including Cocobolo and Crossties. More free music can usually be found at the Blacksburg Farmer’s Market as well as area wineries and breweries.

Movies (and free popcorn too) – Blacksburg’s Lyric Theatre has been showing free classic movies on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 3 p.m. “The Godfather,” the last movie of the summer festival, will be screened on July 30 and Aug. 3. The final Free Friday kids’ movie, “Sing 2,” will be shown Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. Popcorn is always free for Monday Lyric moviegoers.

Museums (air conditioning and education) – Summer’s hot, muggy days are a great time to peruse the air-conditioned galleries of local museums. Expect some surprises. From “feather crowns” and fossils of prehistoric local plants to amazing art by familiar people you didn’t suspect were artists, discoveries await. Christiansburg’s Montgomery Museum of Art & History, in a new downtown location, is free, as are the Wilderness Road Museum in Newbern, Alexander Black House in Blacksburg, Shawsville’s Meadowbrook Museum, the Glencoe in Radford, First Lady Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace in Wytheville, and Raymond Ratcliffe Museum in Pulaski. Visits can be prearranged at the new museum at the Pulaski Courthouse, which commemorates county veterans from the Revolutionary War forward. Look for an amazing geologic display along the stairway.

Price House Nature Center – The Blacksburg nature center on Wharton Street is the “Animal House” to kids. Visit live fish, turtles, snakes, ants, and check out the seasonal honeybee hive. A host of age-appropriate games, puzzles and books keep the little ones occupied. Open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday mornings as well as Thursday afternoons.

Beer and Wine Tastings – Blacksburg’s Vintage Cellar on South Main Street gives introductions to fine beverages at beer tastings Fridays 4 to 7 p.m. and wine tastings Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Potato Chip Tasting – The Christiansburg branch of Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library imparts a little epicurean knowledge of the potato chip on Aug. 12.

Kids’ Stuff Swap – The Blacksburg branch of MFRL makes back-to-school preparations easier with a swap of supplies and clothes on July 30, noon until 3 p.m. Bring offerings; leave your wallet at home.

Yoga – Time to get moving? The Montgomery-Floyd library system is circulating a yoga video among its libraries for low-stress, non-judgmental workouts. Next session is at Floyd’s Jessie Peterman Library Aug. 2 at 3 p.m.

Crafting sessions – Again, the libraries come through. Blacksburg and Floyd libraries regularly assemble an array of crafting kits. You can pick up a new one every week (Blacksburg) or every other week (Floyd).