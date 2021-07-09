Free speech group seeks to stop Virginia Tech's anti-bias policies

A conservative free-speech group is seeking a preliminary injunction that would prohibit Virginia Tech from enforcing policies that it says encroach on the rights of right-leaning students.

Speech First Inc. wants federal Judge Michael Urbanski to prevent the school from enforcing five anti-bias policies until he rules later on a lawsuit filed in April on behalf of three students.

Starting around 2016, colleges and universities began to implement rules and procedures that are portrayed as efforts to limit harassment and discrimination — but in fact were designed to chill free speech about political issues, the group maintains.

“Virginia Tech is not unique,” attorney Michael Connolly said during virtual arguments Friday in Roanoke’s federal court. “There are others all over the country.”

The students contend in their lawsuit that they hold views that are unpopular on campus, such as opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement, same-sex marriage, abortion and the recognition of transgendered people.

Knowing that they cannot ban such speech outright, Tech officials have drawn up an “elaborate scheme” of policies that will make conservative students afraid to say what they think to classmates and others, Connolly argued.