Free and low cost summer activities

There are a number of free or low cost youth programs, camps and activities taking place throughout the city of Roanoke this summer…

BoxFit Camp by BoxFit and Roanoke Parks and Rec: July 10 to 13, Monday through Thursday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. – grades 6 to 8, free, register online at www.playroanoke.com/summer-camps/

Summer Fun @ lower Washington Park by the bathroom and shelter: June 26 to Aug. 14, Monday through Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m. and Fridays 9 to 11 a.m. – free, details online at www.playroanoke.com/activities/

TAP Tomorrow’s Leaders Summer Camp @ Roanoke Higher Education Center: June 13 to Aug. 3, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – grades 6 to 8, free, lunch provided, for details contact Nicole Ross at 540-354-2212 or nicole.ross@tapintohope.org

TAP O.U.T.S.I.D.E. Summer Camp @ Roanoke Higher Education Center: June 19 to Aug. 4, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – grades 8 to 12, free, lunch provided, for details contact Antonio Stovall at 540-819-8828 or antoniostovall90@gmail.com and to register contact Lateefah Trent at 540-986-6218 or lateefah.trent@tapintohope.org

Goodwill YouthHQ Center @ 2502 Melrose Avenue: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – middle and high school age youth, for more information call 540-581-0620, fill out the interest form online at https://www.goodwillvalleys.com/youth-services/ or email info@goodwillvalleys.com

Goodwill STEAM Camp @ YouthHQ Center: July 31 to Aug. 11, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon – grades 6 to 12, breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and lunch at noon, for more information call 540-581-0620, fill out the interest form online at https://www.goodwillvalleys.com/youth-services/ or email info@goodwillvalleys.com

Goodwill summer youth work programs, ages 16 to 21, information online at https://www.goodwillvalleys.com/youth-services/

RCPS Summer Athletic Camps will take place July 7, 14 and 21 from 9 a.m. to noon unless otherwise noted. Students may attend one camp per week. Camps are open to grades 5 to 8. Camps are free and breakfast and lunch is provided. Transportation is provided at no cost. Register online at https://va50010994.schoolwires.net/Page/243

RCPS+ is a free summer program that provides engaging and hands-on activities for students. Students will complete academic activities that require problem-solving to promote critical thinking and creativity. The program will run Monday through Thursdays for six weeks, from Tuesday, June 20 through Thursday, July 27, 2023. Space is limited. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Elementary schools will begin at 8 a.m. and dismiss at 2 p.m. each day. Middle schools will begin at 9 a.m. and dismiss at 3 p.m. More information online at https://www.rcps.info/site/default.aspx?PageID=241

Beacons Reset 2023 @ YMCA: June 20 to Aug. 10, Tuesdays at Gainsboro Family YMCA and Thursdays at the Kirk Family YMCA, 3:30 to 6 p.m. – grades 6 to 8, free, more information at https://ymcavbr.org/beaconsreset

The 9th Street Boys & Girls Club in Roanoke operates summer camps all day, Monday through Friday. More information is available online at https://bgcswva.org/locations/9thstreet/

Roanoke Public Libraries offer a variety of activities for kids and teens throughout the summer, more information about which can be found online at https://www.roanokeva.gov/892/Libraries and at local library branches.

Various Roanoke Parks and Rec summer activities are also listed online at https://www.flipsnack.com/playroanoke/summer-play-2023.html and playroanoke.com.

Lea Outdoor Summer Basketball League @ Eureka Park: June and July, Thursdays in June and July, 6 to 8 p.m. – ages 11 to 18, $10 per player, more information on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071188432954

Hoop Love Academy P.U.P. Project, Family Edition @ various parks: June 21 to July 19, Wednesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. – more details online at www.hooploveacademy.org/the-pup-project-family-edition

Hoop Love Academy Open Run Circuit @ HopeTree: Mondays, 5 to 8 p.m. – grades 4 to 12, $80 for the whole summer, register or sponsor someone online at www.hooploveacademy.org/summer-open-runs

Hoop Love Academy Open Run Circuit @ Eureka Park Rec Center: Wednesdays, 6:30 to 9 p.m. – grades 4 to 12, $80 for the whole summer, register or sponsor someone online at www.hooploveacademy.org/summer-open-runs

All-Day Summer P.L.A.Y. Camp @ Eureka, Preston and Grandin Court Rec Centers: June 20 to Aug. 11, Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. – ages 5 to 11, $80 per week, breakfast, lunch and snack provided, register directly at one of the participating rec centers, more info online at www.playroanoke.com/summer-camps/

Did we miss something? Email molly.hunter@roanoke.com and we’ll add it to this list!