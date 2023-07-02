Most of Roanoke’s recent public conversations about youth summer programming have taken place in the context of gun violence, to which the Roanoke community is paying particularly close attention to this summer.
Between the public libraries, Roanoke City Public Schools, Goodwill, Total Action for Progress, Roanoke Parks and Recreation, the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA, there are many free programs, camps and activities to keep kids busy this summer during the day.
After a New Year’s shooting that injured several youth, Mayor Sherman Lea led the push for the city council to pass an updated summer youth curfew in June to keep teens safe at home at night.
The efficacy of the curfew, which went into effect June 5, is still undetermined. Four teenagers were killed or injured in a series of three shootings within the last week. All three incidents took place during the hours the curfew is in effect.
Some community members say the city should focus on providing more programs for youth during the summer days and in the late afternoon during the school year.
In particular, Roanoker Darnell Wood expressed concern that, with the Washington Park Pool closed this summer, there are not enough free summer activities to keep Roanoke’s youth safely and productively occupied.
A few months ago, the city announced Summer Fun at Washington Park — a program of summer activities meant to supplement the park in the pool’s absence.
The program began Monday, but Wood said it didn’t get off to a great start.
The program was supposed to feature a bounce house and a big slide with a water feature, but Wood said the city was unable to get the water working Monday. They did have it up and running Tuesday, though, he said. On Thursday afternoon, a group of kids enjoyed the water slide and bounce house, laughing and playing in the water while their parents watched from the shade. One mother said she appreciates that the city has the inflatables, since the pool is closed this year.
Wood said he first asked the city about additional programming last year, when the pool was being demolished.
“Anything is better than nothing, but the city could have done a lot better,” Wood said. “The appearance of Washington Park isn’t very inviting, and is on one of the busiest routes — [U.S.] 460 and Orange Avenue — in our city, for many to see.”
The city has parks, like River’s Edge Park, that are beautiful and well-kept, Wood said, but they are in other parts of the city.
Summer Fun isn’t all the city has to offer kids, though. The city parks and recreation department and libraries organize various events and activities throughout the year, especially during the summer, and the city also supports other groups’ summer programming efforts.
This summer, for example, the Beacons Reset program begins Tuesdays and Thursdays in the late afternoon at the Gainsboro and Kirk Family YMCA locations, shortly after the Roanoke City Public Schools summer program, RCPS+, ends for the day.
Gainsboro Family YMCA Branch Executive Jonathan Pait said participation has been good so far this summer.
“What we’re doing and knowing the times we’re in, with gun violence and gang violence and the need for middle school kids to not be latchkey kids but to have a productive place to go … the demand for that is high,” Pait said.
Pait said volunteers are always welcome and the program depends on donations to operate.
Last year, the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission selected the YMCA Beacons program to receive a $27,000 two-year grant from the city.
“Knowing that our efforts weren’t necessarily going to be all the efforts, but that ... when we’ve got really good partners in the community, let’s empower and support their work, because they already have the relationships,” Commission Chairman and City Council Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said.
Kids need structure and guidance, he said, which programs like Beacons provide. The YMCA runs Beacons Reset, but the city’s Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma (RESET) team is also involved in the program.
“The intersections of these things are really important, because you can really expand the number of youth you’re able to reach,” Cobb said.
