Freedom First buys Roanoke's Meridium building, will occupy top floor

Freedom First Credit Union bought the former Meridium building in downtown Roanoke for use as a headquarters.

The credit union intends to occupy the four-story building as soon as possible, according to a credit union announcement of the $9.5 million transaction.

The red building near Interstate 581 at Elm Avenue and across from Elmwood Park has housed a number of businesses. American Chemical Co. was there for many years. Mostly Sofas was there in the 2000s. Meridium Inc., a homegrown software company, moved there in 2010. Meridium was purchased by GE Digital in 2016, but GE Digital still leases three floors, said the Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group, which represented the seller and will continue as building manager.

Freedom First, the second largest credit union headquartered in the Roanoke Valley, currently operates from a main office at the Valleypointe business park in Roanoke County.

The credit union intends to first occupy the top floor of its new home. It also plans to honor GE Digital’s lease and will move more credit union personnel into the building “as more space becomes available,” according to the credit union's release and credit union spokesman Steve Hildebrand.

This isn't the first time Freedom First bought land downtown. Last year, it bought property on Third Street Southeast from Lloyd Electric Co. as a possible future headquarters. Lloyd Electric is still using the location. The credit union has no specific plans for that property, but might use it for parking later on, Hildebrand said.

