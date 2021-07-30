 Skip to main content
Freedom, fun and a finale at the fair
Freedom, fun and a finale at the fair

The New River Valley Fair in Dublin concludes Saturday after a week of cultural, agricultural and entertainment events and activities.

Thursday evening’s Sheep Show costume competition is an annual fair favorite.

Contestants paraded their costumes and animals in the livestock arena and were awarded for their creativity for incorporating the fair theme “Freedom to have fun.”

Over 350 sheep were registered to be shown in various categories during the fair, along with goats, cattle, a petting zoo and camel rides.

