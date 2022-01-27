Friday afternoon snow on the way for Roanoke and New River valleys

Time is beginning to run out before the next batch of snow moves into Virginia. On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency.

But despite inconsistencies in the finer forecasting points of this upcoming storm, the broader scale ideas remain the same. There will be a relatively small amount of snow moving into Western Virginia late Friday afternoon. Then a transition will occur, as rapid strengthening of a dominant storm off of the Carolina coast will send snow back to its west. As a result, the heaviest snow in Virginia will fall toward the Chesapeake and over the Eastern Shore.

For the Roanoke and New River Valleys, the idea stays the same as well. Light snow will develop Friday afternoon and continue off and on through the night. Be on the lookout for a dusting to a coating by dusk on Friday, with all accumulating snow done by daybreak Saturday. An inch or two is expected, with a touch more in the higher elevations of Roanoke, Floyd, Carroll and Giles Counties.

Not to be lost in this run up to the storm will be the biting cold that follows Saturday. Strong northwest winds will quickly develop Saturday morning and temperatures will be in the 20s most of the day, keeping wind chills in the teens. The sun will work through the clouds for Saturday afternoon, and that will help melt any slush or snow leftover on the roads from Friday night.

The winds back off quickly once the sun sets Saturday evening, but the dry Arctic air will allow temperatures to plummet, with readings near 10 degrees by daybreak Sunday. In higher elevations and areas that have more snow on the ground, temperatures will drop even further, into the single digits.

Beyond the weekend, the weather looks dry for the first half of next week with a general warming trend. The next system comes in on Thursday, but all indications suggest a substantial warmup, with temperatures in the 50s as the rain pushes through. Roanoke has not been above 60 degrees since Jan. 2, but we should have an excellent chance to get beyond that threshold later next week.

Forecast for the Roanoke Valley:

Friday: Cloudy. Light snow developing in the afternoon, with a coating in many places by dusk. High near 40.

Friday night: Occasional light snow, ending before dawn, leaving a total accumulation of about an inch or two. Becoming windy after midnight. Low 20. Additional inch or so from Bent Mountain into the New River Valley locations.

Saturday: Windy and very cold. Clouds breaking for some sunnier periods in the afternoon. High 26. Wind chills in the teens most of the day. Wind northwest 15-25 mph with higher mountain gusts.

Saturday night: Clear and very cold, winds dying down a few hours after sunset. Low around 10.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Cold and dry. High 35.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Not as cold. High 44.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 48.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warmer. High 52.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain possible. High 55.

Sean Sublette is a meteorologist who writes for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He is filling in this week while Kevin Myatt is taking some time off. ssublette@timesdispatch.com Twitter: @SeanSublette Facebook: Sean Sublette, Meteorologist