Friday evening house fire displaced 2 in Roanoke County, estimated $60,000 in damage
The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office was unable to determine the cause of a house fire that displaced two people Friday evening in the Fort Lewis area.

The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, according to a Saturday morning news release from Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.​​​​​​​​

The fire was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of Maywood Avenue. First responders arrived to find smoke and flames issuing from a single-story, brick home.

Two residents who were inside were able to evacuate, officials said. One was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was treated on scene but didn't need hospital care.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, officials said. The residents were displaced and will be assisted by family.

​Staff writer Claire Mitzel contributed information to this report.

