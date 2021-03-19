Friday evening house fire displaced 2 in Roanoke County

Two people were displaced Friday evening when a fire broke out at a house in the Fort Lewis area, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The fire was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of Maywood Avenue. First responders arrived to find smoke and flames issuing from a single-story, brick home.

Two residents who were inside were able to evacuate, officials said. One was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was treated on scene but didn't need hospital care.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, officials said. The residents were displaced and will be assisted by family.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Friday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.