Friday night fire displaces 2 in Roanoke County
032621_roco_fire_summerviewdrive

Two people were displaced but no one was injured in the blaze reported Friday night in the Hollins area, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

 Source: Roanoke County Fire & Rescue

Two people were able to escape unscathed Friday night when a fire broke out at their home in the Hollins area, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

The blaze was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of Summer View Drive. First responders arrived to find flames and smoke issuing from the single-story house.

The fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes, officials said. Two residents escaped unharmed but will be displaced.

Neighbors are assisting them, officials said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Friday.

