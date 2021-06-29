Friend of the court: Longtime Roanoke deputy retires after 26 years of service

If you never had the chance to watch Master Deputy Dean Thompson help others navigate Roanoke's justice system, you missed seeing someone with a true knack for an extremely difficult job.
Thompson's approach to groups of potential jurors, or crowds of trial spectators, or even just someone who dropped by the courthouse to pay a fine, is almost like that of a master of ceremonies — friendly and outgoing, seemingly unflappable, telling people what they need to know ... but also always directing the show forward.
"For somebody coming to court, it's usually not a pleasant place to come to anyway," Thompson explained recently, and offered his solution: "The biggest thing is a lot of communication."
It's possible you encountered him yourself, if you've lived in the city for any length of time; he estimates that during his career in Roanoke Circuit Court, he's interacted with more than 30,000 citizens while arranging large pools for jury trials, or in earlier years when he worked court security and at the jail.
He officially retires Wednesday, after 26 years on the job.
"Most of the people you're dealing with are first-time jurors. It's a process they have to go through," Roanoke Sheriff David Bell said. "He connects with jurors on a different level, he's someone that really bonds with them. We're really going to miss him."
Thompson, who turned 50 last week, is a large guy, tall and broad-shouldered, with a personality and a Southwest Virginia accent that matches his size. On the courthouse's third floor, his voice — often delivering one of his jovial greetings, a hearty "What's goin' on?" — frequently carried out of his office as he talked on the phone.
"I sound like I'm from Grundy," the Vinton native acknowledged. "But if you ever heard my mother talk, you'd understand where I get it."
A graduate of William Byrd High School, he started with the Roanoke Sheriff's Office in 1995, in the city jail, where he said inmates nicknamed him "Big Country," and he learned the basics of supervising groups of people who are stuck somewhere they don't want to be.
"I was young. I growed up a lot. It was great for me, to get put into positions like that, to deal with individuals from all walks of life," Thompson remembered.
"I tell the new young guys ... people are at their rock bottom when they're behind bars. Just treat people the way you would want to be treated."
"I was always by the book. They [inmates] ask for favors and I tell the young guys, just learn to say no. Don't lead anybody on. Don't say, 'I'll be back in a minute' when you have no intention of ever coming back," he said.
In the summer of 2000, not yet 30, he was promoted to circuit court and got firsthand views of some of Roanoke's biggest legal sagas.
Take the case of Tim Workman, a federal drug agent charged with murder in 2002, after a late night argument outside a restaurant near Valley View Mall culminated in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Keith Edward Bailey.
Thompson worked the trial at which Workman was found guilty of manslaughter later that year, and he was also on hand in 2007 when Workman, his conviction overturned on appeal by the Virginia Supreme Court, was acquitted at a second trial.
Other cases struck closer to home, such as a 2006 civil trial in which jurors found a lawn mower manufacturer liable for $2 million in the death of a 4-year-old boy from Botetourt County.
"I think he was ... the same age as my youngest child," Thompson recalled.
"You have to realize, 'Hey, this is my job,' don't get too wrapped up emotionally," he said. "I've always been very good at doing that, whether I agreed with sentences or verdicts. That's the judge's decision. My job is to make sure everybody goes home safe."
Thompson is one of the last deputies whose tenure has spanned that of Roanoke's current judges, as well as several of years past, such as Robert Doherty, Jonathan Apgar and Clifford Weckstein, whom Thompson said he considered a mentor, "such a great teacher."
Weckstein's judicial assistant since 1987, Dale Hurt, stayed on after the judge's retirement in 2016; she now works with Judge Chris Clemens, and she and Thompson collaborated in their duties, particularly during trials.
"Dean and I have been doing this for a long time. He knows one part and I know the other. We each had our own things to do, but we each relied on each other in order for it all to come together," Hurt said.
"We've had jurors say that he was so good to work with. He was always able to answer their questions, and I think they really appreciated what he did," she said.
“For any well-run organization, there is always someone behind the scenes who makes sure that happens. In Roanoke city, that is Dean Thompson," Roanoke Circuit Judge David Carson said in an email Tuesday.
"For the last decade, Dean has also been the voice of the courthouse because he has been the sole liaison between the hundreds of jurors who serve on juries and the court system.
"He ... always understands the fine line between keeping court personnel safe and treating all visitors to the courthouse with the utmost respect," Carson wrote.
"Shot through all the professionalism and efficient discharge of duties, is an incredibly broad, warm, sense of humor and playfulness," Judge Charlie Dorsey said of Thompson in a written statement this week.
"Most of all, however, he is an outstanding human being and I have treasured our professional time together," Dorsey wrote.
Deputy Jeremy Nicely, 31, and a 10-year veteran of the city jail's staff, will take over Thompson's position.
"I was pretty lucky to get to spend a couple weeks with him and learn everything he does. I took a lot of notes," Nicely said Tuesday.
"Dean is definitely a character. Everybody knows him and he livens the room up. It's big shoes to fill," he said.
Later this month, Thompson starts a new career as an in-house investigator for Roanoke lawyer John Lichtenstein, interviewing witnesses and conducting research.
"He's joining our team and we're excited about it," Lichtenstein said. "He's been so active in the courts and for all of us, the entire community and all of the bar has been a great beneficiary of his nature."
Thompson and his wife, Jenna, raised two grown sons and a daughter, and have three grandchildren. His youngest son, Trevor, 19, recently transferred to East Tennessee State University, and Thompson said he looks forward to watching him play football for the school.
As his departure from law enforcement looms, he remains reflective on his time spent in a challenging career.
"I've been here over half my life," he said, of leaving.
"Sure, deputies get busted noses and black eyes. I'm sure I've had knots on my head, but nothing major. I've never had to pull my firearm, never had to do anything like that.