Friends and family hope for answers in the case of Jessica Darling Dickson

The county police said they continue to actively investigate but no additional information could be released.

Life had not been easy for Dickson for some time. Friends tried to help but felt powerless as addiction and its strife began overtaking her.

She remained, even in hard times, someone who cared about others. Bostic had not seen her in several years when Dickson made an unexpected visit around May 2019 to offer her condolences after Bostic lost her husband.

That was the type of person she still was, Bostic said. She was still that sweet, softhearted kid. But there were also changes in her that hurt Bostic’s heart to see.

“I could tell she needed help,” she said. “I told her that she could stay with me for a while.”

Bostic started looking into treatment centers but every facility seemed to have a waiting list. Still, she hoped.

Dickson spoke of the future. She spoke of wanting a job, of wanting to get back on track, though she wasn’t confident in how to go about it.

On social media, she posted that she just wanted to do something that mattered.