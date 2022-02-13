Friends express love for cyclist killed in Botetourt County collision

Tabitha Thompson and her husband Matt Thompson were a unit in every sense of the word.

Matt Thompson said he would inspire her and, in return, she would do the same. He recalled, for example, getting a master’s degree in business administration from Duke University, which influenced his wife, a longtime health care and front line worker, to pursue advanced studies at the same institution and become a nurse practitioner.

Thompson also recalled his wife taking part in the Blue Ridge Marathon, which in turn inspired him to get in better shape and eventually join her in the running events.

“We just kind of pushed each other all the time,” said Matt Thompson, who on Sunday was in West Virginia, where he and his wife would often run the Greenbrier River Trail together.

Tabitha Thompson, of Fincastle, died after an SUV struck her Friday afternoon while she was bicycling on U.S. 11 north of Troutville, a quarter of a mile from Darby Road. She was 39 years old.

The driver of the 2014 Dodge Journey was charged with reckless driving.

Matt Thompson said his late wife had taken up cycling because she had considered taking part in a triathlon, something she began showing interest in after he completed a half ironman event.

“It’s also good for the running,” he said in reference to how cycling supplements the other challenge.

Tabitha Thompson, or “Tab” as some friends called her, received an outpouring of love this past weekend, much of it on social media.

Matt Thompson on Facebook shared a photo of his wife in front of the Mill Mountain Star, another destination that the more than two decades long couple would frequently visit via their legs alone. The post garnered hundreds of impressions and comments.

Then there were messages from many others, including some involved in the equestrian community — another longtime passion for Tabitha Thompson.

The Thompsons had since this past summer allowed Peyton Stevenson and Abby Long to use their Botetourt County property to teach horse riding lessons.

Stevenson and Long, who each had long dreamed of running their own farm, own AP Equestrian. In addition to the riding lessons, the business is involved in boarding and training horses.

Stevenson voiced gratitude for Tabitha Thompson’s help. Stevenson said Thompson let them use the property “for little to nothing in return.”

“She was just the kindest person you would ever meet,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson also recalled the general wealth of advice they received from Thompson on horse riding and care.

“She was very good. She was a true horse person,” Stevenson said. “She had a way to make the horses do exactly what she wanted. A lot of people can’t do that, but she had that gift.”

Another who came to know Thompson through the activity is longtime friend and fellow rider Jessica Mayorshi, who met Thompson in the late 2000s when she and her husband bought the Cross View Farm.

“She made it much more well rounded. Not just as a [horsewoman] but a person,” Mayorshi recalled.

Thompson never stopped being there for Mayorshi, the latter said.

Mayorshi last month welcomed twins and Thompson — given her work background in health care and particularly neonatal care — was there for Mayorshi and her husband to lend a helping hand.

“Her baby shower gift to us was her number on speed dial, pretty much, and we used it whenever there were questions with babies,” said Stormy Dunning, Mayorshi’s husband.

For example, Mayorshi recalled one of her children having a low temperature and requiring a stay at the hospital. While there, Mayorshi said “Tab” ensured that she and her child were well cared for, including doing things such as ensuring that an IV had been placed correctly.

Dunning said he was grateful for that help, especially considering the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is during the middle of the omicron scare, where nurses are overrun and short-staffed to begin with,” Dunning said.

Once again recalling their friendship, Mayorshi said: “She was a positive influence. She could give you self-confidence … You couldn’t help but love her.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.