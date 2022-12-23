Frigid winds leave thousands of Western Virginians without power

Thousands of people in Western Virginia were without power Friday as winds downed trees and power lines and threatened to burst temperature records.

Appalachian Power Co. said nearly 50,000 of its customers in Virginia and West Virginia were without electric service at various times on Friday as a result of the winter storm that gusted into the region overnight.

At midday in Roanoke County, 7,065 customers were without power. Behind it was Franklin County, with 4,065 customers in the dark, and then Bedford County, with about 3,250 customers without service.

In Montgomery County, customer outages mounted to 2,925, and in Botetourt County, they climbed just above 2,650.

In Roanoke, Appalachian Power said more than 1,780 customers were without power. Amanda Sava, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, said that a 50 mph wind gust was measured around the Star City.

“The Bent Mountain area has also had over 45 mile per hour wind gusts, as well,” Sava said, adding that the fastest winds were sticking to the highest elevations, including those in the southern Blue Ridge, which recorded gusts between 45 and 48 mph.

Appalachian said wind gusts over 30 mph “create unsafe working conditions for working aloft in buckets,” which could slow service restoration efforts in some areas. The company also said extremely cold temperatures “can cause line overload problems when trying to restore a large number of customers.”

“In many cases we will need to restore large outages in smaller groups, letting electric load settle before restoring additional customers,” the power company said in a press release. “Customers with outages can assist with this by turning off large electric users, such as heaters and water heaters, until 15 or more minutes after power has been restored.”

Sava said the Roanoke Valley may log a new low record for high temperatures on Saturday. In the 1960s, the record low daytime temperature recorded in Roanoke on Christmas Eve was 26 degrees.

“For Roanoke, we're looking at 27, 28 degrees for tomorrow,” Sava said Friday. “It definitely has the potential to break some high temperature records there.”

Appalachian said that it couldn’t provide accurate restoration estimates until the weather system had passed through and “the extent of the damage was more fully known.”

Sava said the wind would stay “pretty gusty” through Friday evening and Saturday morning, but things should die down by Sunday.

“We'll see some sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph through Sunday morning, and gusts potentially up to 25 to 30 miles per hour,” Sava said.

Until then, Sava said the gusts may impact travel times at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. “Depending on wind directions, they'll have to switch which runways they use,” she said.

Some roads in Roanoke County were closed due to the storm. The Roanoke County Police Department reported two blockages due to downed power lines, one on the 5900 block of Old Mountain Road and one on the 5200 block of Hollins Road.

Appalachian said all downed lines are dangerous, as “they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries.”

“Stay away to stay alive,” the press release said. “If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.”

Frozen precipitation that fell early Friday morning was the least of the region’s problems. Sava said that at the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, just one tenth of an inch of snow was measured.

“We have had a couple inches more in the mountains towards the southern Blue Ridge,” Sava said. “At the Roanoke airport, they’ve had about a tenth or a couple hundredths on average.”

Sava said the Blacksburg office had not received reports of freezing rain or sleet.

“I wouldn't be surprised, though, if we do get some potentially later, especially since there was a lot of rain yesterday,” she said.

Elsewhere in Virginia, Dominion Energy, the state's largest utility, reported as many as 67,000 customers in the central and eastern parts of the state lacked power on Friday.

The National Weather Service predicted subfreezing temperatures and cold, breezes throughout the holiday weekend, with gradual warming during the following week. No precipitation is on the holiday horizon, however, to produce a white Christmas Day.

