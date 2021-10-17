Fun on the farm in Pulaski County

The son of a contractor, Mike Jones said he started buying land for his farm when he was 18. With help from family and friends, he built all 11 structures on the festival site, including the main gathering spot – a barn, of course. Weddings, reunions, company gatherings, and parties can be held here spring through fall. Because of COVID, many of the events have been held outside this year.

“I’ve almost lost count of how many activities we have here – 36 last I checked,” Jones said. “My niece, Kaitlyn, is the person who comes up with the ideas. She’ll say, ‘We need this,’ and we’ll figure out how to do it.”

The Joneses were thinking of Kaitlyn and her sister Haley when they planned the feature that eventually led to Farm Fest, more than a dozen years ago. They thought the little girls would like a corn maze, so they planned on putting in a field of corn. But when corn planting season came around, Mike Jones’ father had just died and his mother was in the intensive care unit with a serious medical condition.