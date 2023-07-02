Just over $3 million is being allocated to an opioid abatement initiative in the New River Valley.

The New River Valley Regional Commission announced this past week that it will coordinate a collaborative regional opioid abatement program and that Montgomery County will serve as the fiscal agent for what’s being called the NRV Recovery Ecosystem project.

The New River Valley localities that each partnered in the development of the proposal are Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford.

Each locality provided matching funds from their Opioid Abatement Authority direction allocation, the NRVRC said. The matching funds equate to $1.2 million in local funds and contribute to a total of $3.3 million when combined with grant funds.

The approximately $2.2 million in grant funds comes from the cooperative projects program done through the OAA, said Holly Lesko, NRVRC’s director of community health.

New and expanded programs with New River Valley agencies will be tapped to address the impacts of opioid addiction and other associated concerns such as transportation, housing, prevention, treatment strategies, recovery, harm reduction and the delivery of education to schools and the general public, the NRVRC said.

“Just as we did in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montgomery County welcomes the opportunity to once again serve our citizens and regional partners as the grant recipient on behalf of this significant project,” said Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins. “We are looking forward to collaborating with our neighboring local governments and regional agencies as we come together to address this challenge in our communities.”

While not every element of the proposal is new, its integration of local government, service providers, criminal justice institutions and program evaluation has been well honed in the region, the NRVRC said.

Giles County Administrator Chris McKlarney said his locality sees the OAA funding as an important resource for continuing work addressing opioid addiction through their FOCUS programs and specifically the drug court recovery fitness program, which he described as unique and highly successful.

“Integrating this resource to support our citizens toward successful recovery is key to improving life for them and their families,” he said.

The NRVRC said the proposal’s development is deeply rooted to a long-held collaborative framework between local government and service providers in the region.

The announcement also received comment from Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, who serves on the OAA board. The announcement said the delegate was instrumental in connecting the team to the appropriate staff and resources during the proposal’s development.

“As a legislator who represents a large portion of the New River Valley, and as an appointed member of the Opioid Abatement Authority, I have seen first-hand the impact that opioid misuse and addiction have had on our communities,” he said. “I look forward to seeing our region put this investment to good use in changing the lives of citizens within the New River Valley and beyond.”

The NRVRC is one of 21 planning districts in the state and ecompasses the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski and the city of Radford. The organization said its purposes include the promotion of regional cooperation and the provision of planning assistance to local governments.

“As we did during the pandemic response, our agency will deliver administrative support to the regional team assembled for this unique program that will help ensure residents and employers in the New River Valley have the greatest opportunity to thrive in a globally competitive economy,” said NRVRC’s executive director Kevin Byrd.