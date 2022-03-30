 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fundraiser nets $89,000 so far for Lacks statue, history program

Henrietta Lacks' story will be recreated in the Hidden In Plain Site report about Roanoke and she will be the subject of a life-sized statue to be erected near the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building.

A fundraiser to erect a statue of Henrietta Lacks in downtown Roanoke and document other prominent figures and events in local history is halfway to its goal.

The latest total is $89,000 two and a half months after the campaign’s start, said Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd, head of the project’s steering committee. The goal is $160,000.

Current receipts will be enough for a down payment to a cultural education group that produced a multimedia program about the Black experience in Richmond and will do the same for Roanoke, the vice mayor said.

For an idea of what the Roanoke presentation may look like when it’s done, the Richmond report can be seen at https://www.hiddeninplainsite.org.

The steering committee has identified five landmarks and one person for inclusion in the Roanoke presentation. White-Boyd said they are as follows: Burrell Memorial Hospital, Old Lick Cemetery, Henry Street, Berglund Center, Dreamland and Lacks.

Lacks, a Black woman who was born in Roanoke where she spent her infancy and toddler years, went to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, for cancer treatment in 1951. Doctors couldn’t save the young woman, then from Maryland, but they discovered that her cells were capable of growing outside her body in a laboratory vessel. The availability of the cells as a research platform supported groundbreaking medical research over the decades since.

Lacks’ story will be recreated in the Hidden In Plain Site report about Roanoke and she will be the subject of a life-sized statue to be erected near the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building.

Donations are still welcome, White-Boyd said. Checks should be made out to the Harrison Museum, the fundraiser’s fiscal agent, with the phrase “Henrietta Lacks” on the memo line. Contributions should be mailed to: The Harrison Museum, P.O. Box 21054, Roanoke, VA 24018.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

